Wednesday, Feb. 4
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled three confidential incidents.
12:25 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South Main Street. The officer was able to reach the registered owner’s husband and he secured the vehicle.
2 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:18 a.m.: An officer informed the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works’ on-call staff about a water main break at the intersection of Grove Street and Spry Avenue.
5:29 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance.
9:30 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a disabled vehicle in traffic in the 1300 block of South Main Street and found that it had run out of gas.
9:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:13 p.m.: An officer was asked to check on a resident in the 300 block of Martin Street, but no one was home.
1:31 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of stolen TVs from a residence in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
2:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called to the 500 block of Handeyside Lane, but the person had left. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check on the person at their home.
2:48 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street whose house had flooded. It did not appear to be suspicious and the person will be seeking assistance.
3:15 p.m.: Following a traffic complaint, an officer was unable to locate a vehicle near Endl Boulevard and Jamesway.
3:31 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West requesting help with a voucher, but the request was denied.
4:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of Highland Avenue because they were not home at the time.
5:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with two men in the 400 block of South High Street who were in a snit over one of them parking too closely to the other’s driveway. They each moved their vehicles.
5:36 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1100 block of Caswell Street for smoke and a small flame under the hood of a car.
7:25 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Stacy Lane wished to have information about a scam call documented.
7:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a resident in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
9:04 p.m.: A 51-year-old woman was arrested at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman following a complaint about someone trying to enter a building in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. She had been walking past the building on her way home, but never attempted to enter it. Officers checked the building and it all was secure.
