Thursday, Feb. 13
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in seven community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident at a school.
5:47 a.m.: A woman from Laurie Drive spoke with an officer about her daughter who was missing.
8:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was paged to the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive, but chose to go to Fort Memorial Hospital via a private vehicle.
10:36 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and they were fine.
12:26 p.m.: An officer checked a report of someone yelling in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and found a couple having a verbal argument.
12:48 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of suspicious vehicles in the 300 block of Washington Street, but they were gone when the officer arrived.
2:24 p.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals in the 200 block of Memorial Drive who were accusing each other of harassing them. They were advised to avoid each other.
3:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of Elm Street for a possible carbon monoxide leak.
5:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
6:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
7:32 p.m.: A family from the 300 block of Grant Street wished to have information about a family issue documented.
7:58 p.m.: Officers assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital with a combative patient.
9:14 p.m.: Information about child custody issues from someone from the 600 block of North Main Street was documented.
10:20 p.m.: Following an accidental 911 call, a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of Talcott Avenue. The man posted bond and was released.
11:13 p.m.: An officer followed up on a noise complaint in the 300 block of Foster Street and found a resident who had been playing music in their truck, but was going into their house when the officer arrived.
