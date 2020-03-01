Thursday, Feb. 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in two community policing events and performed two crime-prevention services.
1:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:55 a.m.: Officers transported a man to the Fort Atkinson Police Department after a woman from the 400 block of Armenia Street reported that someone was ringing her doorbell. The man was looking for a ride to Whitewater and an officer let the man make calls using the department’s facilities.
5:19 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Maple Street.
7:18 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Council Street wished to have information about a restraining order documented.
8:42 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary from the 300 block of Barrie Street.
9:18 a.m.: A request for extra patrol at Fort Memorial Hospital was placed on the briefing board.
9:30 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Riverside Drive following a complaint about their dog barking.
9:42 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: An officer spoke with a semi driver following a complaint from an employee from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive who reported that the driver was refusing to move his semi and that he was disorderly. After speaking with the officer, the driver agreed to move the semi.
12:07 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request that information be documented.
12:48 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a mattress and couch that reportedly was in the road near West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
2:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:15 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 20-year-old Oconomowoc woman struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 19-year-old Milton woman in the first block of West Sherman Avenue. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
3:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person in the 900 block of South Main Street who was wanted on a warrant.
3:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man and woman in the 400 block of Grove Street when the woman dialed 911 because the man was refusing to pay money that she asserted was owed to her. The matter was a civil incident.
4:26 p.m.: A 23-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for operating a vehicle with suspended vehicle registration. She was warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a package stolen from the 900 block of Van Buren Street.
7:53 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue reported that a neighbor’s car door had been open for an extended time. An officer secured the car door and knocked on their house door to advise them of the action taken. The car owner peeked through the blinds of her windows, then closed them and refused to answer the door.
8:52 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of Adrian Boulevard.
9:45 p.m.: A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested in the first block of West Riverwalk on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for a status conference on a charge of disorderly conduct.
