Sunday, Feb. 16
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered three preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:44 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited in the first block of North Main Street for a graduated driver’s license violation, a 16-year-old was cited for curfew, and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were warned for curfew violations.
12:44 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly unwanted vehicle in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:29 a.m.: Officers extinguished a smoldering fire from a pallet burning in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
2:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:04 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West looking for assistance. They were provided with options.
10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:05 a.m.: Someone complained about an unshoveled sidewalk on Wollet Drive. An officer spoke with a family member of the homeowner who will take care of the problem promptly.
11:08 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Cramer Street and McCoy Park Road for failing to secure a seatbelt, warned for improper stop at stop sign, and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
12:05 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department after an employee reported the theft of money from a customer’s wallet. The woman was booked and cited for disorderly conduct/obstructing and released on her own.
12:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:55 p.m.: An officer checked on a dog in a vehicle in the 100 block of South Water Street East that reportedly been there for a couple of hours. The dog had been sleeping and awoke when the officer checked on it. The dog appeared to be fine and was sheltered by the vehicle.
1:04 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance from an officer with a patient who was being prepared for an emergency detention.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:59 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when a 22-year-old Whitewater woman driver struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 51-year-old Lake Mills man in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: A group home client from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard who was upset about their living arrangements left the home and began going to neighborhood houses. An officer located the client and returned them to the home.
5:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly had been driving recklessly near Madison and Reena avenues.
6:24 p.m.: A 22-year-old man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive. After being processed and posting bond, he was released.
6:57 p.m.: A 23-year-old Milton man was stopped at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard following a report that he had been driving recklessly outside of town in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office decided to not send a deputy to the stop and the officer informed the driver of the complaint.
7:06 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of East Street wished to have information about identity theft documented.
9:12 p.m.: An officer en route to perform a welfare check of a woman in the 500 block of Reena Avenue was advised that a family member had arrived at the woman’s residence and the officer could cancel the call.
9:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for suspended license plates was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
11:45 p.m.: An officer followed up on a burglar alarm at a building in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue and found a keyholder there. Everything was fine.
