Sunday, Feb. 9
Officers assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:06 a.m.: A request for an officer to check on a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Nikki Lane was cancelled when the caller learned that a resident had called a friend to give them a ride somewhere.
6:47 a.m.: Someone reported a vehicle hanging over a retaining wall in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
10:58 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street East for failing to yield the right of way when his vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Jefferson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
11:06 a.m.: Someone from the 900 block of Edgewater Road reported a fraud incident and an officer wrote a report.
11:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Armenia Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:21 p.m.: A semi having difficulty getting up a hill at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive because of the snow was assisted by the owner of a Ford truck.
2:53 p.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of North High Street and East Sherman Avenue involving an 18-year-old Whitewater man and a 27-year-old Wauwatosa man.
6:24 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of white smoke in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard and found that it was coming from a smokestack at a business.
7:16 p.m.: A man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for a voucher for a place to stay for the night was denied as he had other options available to him.
9:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:36 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for underage alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrested on felony bail-jumping charges. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited and arrested for underage alcohol and was released to a parent.
