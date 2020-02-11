Monday, Feb. 10
Officers assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on six 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in five community policing events and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
2:25 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
5:41 a.m.: An officer spoke with two drivers at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Coventry Circle about slowing during snowy conditions following a complaint from another driver about their erratic driving.
8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Handeysisde Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a student from Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street.
9:48 a.m.: After reviewing a video showing a disorderly customer at the BP gas station in the 300 block of South Main Street, an officer will follow up with the customer about their behavior.
10:18 a.m.: An officer will follow up with a reported gas drive-off from the BP gas station in the 300 block of South Main Street.
12:31 p.m.: A 20-year-old New York man was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn. He was issued a 15-day warning for driving without insurance.
12:51 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of South Main Street. The person was fine.
12:53 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street succumbed to a scam telephone call when she purchased a Google gift card for $200 and she wished to have the incident documented.
3:13 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and expired vehicle registration. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 700 block of Messmer Street.
5:25 p.m.: An intoxicated man from the Mile Away Motel in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue asked that an officer remove his intoxicated girlfriend from his room. There were issues and both parties agreed to remain civil for the night.
6:56 p.m.: A situation turned out OK after a child called 911 when a parent and sibling became embroiled in an argument.
7:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a child from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:50 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of Jackson Street for a gas leak.
11 p.m.: Officers assisted a mother from North High Street whose son was out of control. Jefferson County Human Services was called to provide additional services.
