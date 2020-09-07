Friday, Sept. 4
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed six crime-prevention services, conducted two school walk throughs and handled one confidential incident related to a family matter.
12:48 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, but found no one in the park to whom the vehicle might belong. The vehicle was secured.
1:09 a.m.: An email was sent to We Energies about a light that was out in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
1:15 a.m.: An email was sent to We Energies about a light that was out in the 200 block of South Fifth Street.
5:28 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
5:57 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration.
6 a.m.: An 18-year-old Racine woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:41 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Maple Street was placed on the briefing board after a resident reported someone trespassing on their property.
11:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:38 a.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
12:32 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective exhaust was issued to a driver on County Highway K.
1:05 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist observed doing wheelies on the road near Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
1:14 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for tires extended more than two inches outside the fender and warned for defective exhaust.
1:48 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of North High Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
3:55 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a family in the first block of Harrison Street following a complaint about an out-of-control juvenile. A safety plan was put in place.
4:03 p.m.: A parent went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request that information about a child custody situation be documented.
5 p.m.: A resident from the first block of North Main Street requested assistance in retrieving property from the apartment.
5:05 p.m.: A driver asked that information about a motorist speeding in the 300 block of North Third Street be documented.
6:14 p.m.: An officer spoke with neighbors in the 300 block of Rogers Street about issues they were having. The information was documented.
7:29 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue whose medical pendant was activated was found to have gotten a new telephone number, but forgot to notify the medical pendant monitors of the change. She will get the number corrected.
7:32 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that a vehicle was stolen.
7:42 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an alarm pulled by a child in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive. There was no fire.
7:59 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly speeding motorist near Lena Lane and Wollet Drive.
8:48 p.m.: Officers checked the welfare of a person at the river walk bridge and the individual was fine.
8:57 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Maple Street and the person was fine.
10:30 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
11:01 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of fireworks near Nelson and Caswell streets.
11:05 p.m.: A 31-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for a defective high-mount brake light.
11:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of fireworks near Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
