Tuesday, Jan. 28
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed four crime-prevention services, prepared three unshoveled sidewalk complaints and handled two confidential incidents.
4:49 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East.
7:07 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street reported that she found a handcuff around her cat’s neck when she returned home and she has no key for the handcuff. The cat was breathing fine and did not appear to be injured.
8:05 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street asked that an officer provide a ride to a person who needed to go to the bank to get money that was owed to the resident. The money was repaid.
8:36 a.m.: Truancy citations were prepared at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
8:39 a.m.: Truancy citations were prepared at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
8:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:45 a.m.: Truancy citations were prepared at the Crossroads alternative school in the 700 block of Grove Street.
8:49 a.m.: A referral to Jefferson County Human Services was prepared for a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School for an underage alcohol incident.
9:56 a.m.: Driving information from the City of Fort Atkinson was documented.
10:11 a.m.: Someone took a sign for a gun show that had been placed on the terrace at the intersection of South High Street and Whitewater Avenue and turned it over to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The sign was placed in the police garage.
10:44 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
11:20 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian at the Main Street bridge.
12:53 a.m.: A 91-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for hit and run resulting in a state-reportable accident after she struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:38 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East who was out getting assistance.
4:02 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of harassment from a resident in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
4:12 p.m.: A 46-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for disorderly conduct when a woman reported that she was being followed by her child’s father.
6:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a juvenile from the 1200 block of Janette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who appeared to be intoxicated walking near East Street and Bark River Drive.
8:11 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint about poor driving.
8:58 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found three people talking in their vehicle. Everything was fine.
11:20 p.m.: An officer removed a dead deer from the road near Whitewater and East Highland avenues.
