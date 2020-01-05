Thursday, Jan. 2
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test and participated in six community policing events.
6:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
7:58 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 800 block of Grove Street for expired vehicle registration along with a citation for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:19 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 58-year-old Portage man in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for defective headlight and driving without insurance.
12:10 p.m.: The driver of a vehicle in the parking lot of the grocery store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue struck three parked vehicles. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported the driver of the striking vehicle to Fort Memorial Hospital. No citations were issued.
12:42 p.m.: Officers were asked to document information from someone at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
4:28 p.m.: A mother from the 1200 block of Talcott Street was warned for allowing her child to play with a telephone after the child had dialed 911.
5:01 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented.
6:12 p.m.: An 11-year-old juvenile from Grove Street was warned for misuse of 911 after the child dialed 911.
6:48 p.m.: The owner of a property in the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported a possibly abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. The owner was provided with suggestions on how to handle the situation.
6:50 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident while a resident retrieved property from a residence in the 500 block of South High Street.
7:55 p.m.: Two boys were warned for cutting wood on private property in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive that they intended to use for a bonfire. They were moved along after the warning.
10:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and a driver from the Fort Fire and Rescue team transported a woman from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
