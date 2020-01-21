Friday, Jan. 17
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event, issued one sidewalk nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
1:38 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard, but the vehicle was not occupied.
5:06 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Edward Street asked that an officer help remove another person from their residence. The officer arrived and the person would be leaving.
5:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:06 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street called 911 looking for assistance in her room where she is staying. The home was called and staff responded to the woman’s room.
10:25 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that a message be delivered to a resident in the 800 block of North High Street. The message was delivered.
11:36 a.m.: An officer checked a vehicle that reportedly had been parked in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for over a week. The vehicle had a flat tire and the parking lot was not posted. The owner was called and advised on how to get the car moved from the lot.
12:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked an occupied vehicle in the parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue and there were no problems.
1:23 p.m.: Information about an address change for a sex offender registrant was documented.
2:49 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a homeless individual in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
2:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street because they were not at that address at the time.
4:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a homeless man to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:21 p.m.: An officer mediated a custody exchange in the first block of Harrison Street.
5 p.m.: Someone from East Cramer Street provided information to an officer about a person with a warrant.
5:26 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets when a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a tree with his vehicle. There were no injuries. Butch’s Auto Body towed the vehicle.
5:29 p.m.: Someone reported a disabled semi in traffic at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street, but the truck was gone when an officer arrived.
6 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals about sliding in the snow in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
10 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street that was thought to be disabled, but the driver only was dropping someone off.
10:21 p.m.: An officer contacted the driver of a semi parked in the 100 block of North High Street. The trailer was hanging into the road and the truck needed to be moved. The driver moved it.
