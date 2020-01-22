Monday, January 20
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, administered one preliminary breath test, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in two community policing events, prepared two sidewalk nuisance abatement complaint letters and handled two confidential incidents.
8:29 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Monroe Street and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:44 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Third Street about their sidewalks not shoveled. The homeowner advised that the sidewalks would be cleared and the officer made a note to recheck the property in a day.
9:19 a.m.: Someone reported vehicle parts in the road at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street that posed a potential hazard. The items were located and removed by officers.
9:20 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the parking lot of the 700 block of Reena Avenue when an 86-year-old woman struck a vehicle belonging to a 71-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson.
10:39 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street. The person was fine.
11:27 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for violating a traffic-control signal at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East.
11:47 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue and they were assisted.
1:24 p.m.: Someone reported that youths had put traffic cones across the street, impeding the flow of traffic in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive. No construction work was being done. An officer removed the cones from the road.
1:34 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive. He was warned for failing to provide current proof of insurance.
2:11 p.m.: A sex offender registrant went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have their information updated.
2:56 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and arrested for obstructing an officer. After being booked, he was released.
3:21 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident involving a 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, both from Fort Atkinson, in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
4:20 p.m.: A woman asked that an officer stand by in the 400 block of East Street while she retrieved her personal property. Everything was fine.
5:02 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue involving a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 53-year-old East Troy man.
5:04 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone who stopped at the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a missing juvenile from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive. The person went home and found the juvenile there. No further action was warranted.
5:24 p.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of South Water Street. She had no evidence that the accident actually occurred there and was advised to complete a driver self-report.
5:39 p.m.: A group home client from the 300 block of Memorial Drive who reportedly was suicidal was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being cleared medically, she was taken to a hospital in Fond du Lac.
5:45 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services asked that an officer stand by with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital while they advised a patient that they would be placed under emergency detention. The officer stood by and there were no issues.
5:52 p.m.: A resident reported a barking dog in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. No officers were available at the time of the call and were unable to locate any sounds of a dog barking when they became available.
10:17 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested an officer for a man who needed detox services and might be suicidal. The man was transported to a detox facility in Madison.
