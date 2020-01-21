Thursday, Jan. 16
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in six community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled two confidential incidents.
12:42 a.m.: Officers stopped in the first block of Madison Avenue when they noticed people inside a closed business. The owner and an employee were working late and everything was fine.
2:59 a.m.: An officer checked on a person sitting in a vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The occupant was waiting for a ride to get home.
7:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates was issued to a driver in the 200 block of Foster Street.
7:50 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and West Sherman Avenue for failing to secure child safety restraints for a child under the age of three. He was warned for no front license plate and failing to secure a seatbelt.
8:28 a.m.: A 47-year-old Plain man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle in the 300 block of South Third Street West.
9 a.m.: Someone from the 300 block of South Main Street reported that their identity had been stolen. An officer wrote a report.
9:14 a.m.: Someone at the Main Street bridge reported that she was on the way to the hospital with another person. Hospital staff were advised.
11:39 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue because they were not home at the time.
11:50 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding and violating an instructional permit.
1:55 p.m.: A 36-year-old Cambridge man was cited for speeding in the 500 block of Van Buren Street.
2:13 p.m.: The manager of an apartment building in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported receiving false telephone calls on the after-hours line. An officer provided information on how to handle those calls.
3:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:40 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets.
3:57 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for yellow light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
4:08 p.m.: Someone from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard reported damage to school property.
5:53 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department seeking assistance with a place to stay for the night. Arrangements for the person were made.
7 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, and he was provided with options for his concerns.
8:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
8:23 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
9:58 p.m.: A 30-year-old woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court following a report of a domestic dispute. She was released to her mother.
11:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court wished to have information about a domestic incident that occurred earlier documented.
