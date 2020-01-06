Sunday, Jan. 5
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, and followed up on one alarm and one 911 call.
12:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:50 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver near Spry Avenue and Grove Street.
2:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with a suspicious man in the 300 block of North Main Street. He explained that he was looking for cigarettes in ashtrays. He was moved along.
10:38 a.m.: An officer assisted someone with opening a door to the Black Hawk Senior Residence in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
1:45 p.m.: An officer assisted a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street with a civil dispute over a property line and items stored on the property.
5:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
6:05 p.m.: A 47-year-old woman from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive will be mailed a citation for disorderly conduct/noise when she refused to answer the door following a report of a disturbance in the apartment.
7:01 p.m.: A woman from a group home in the 300 block of Memorial Drive was picked up and returned to the home following a report that she had eloped from the home without permission or supervision. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and the woman was taken into custody on an emergency detention and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being medically cleared, she was taken to a hospital in Fond du Lac.
7:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
8:16 p.m.: A parent from the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue requested help with their child. An officer helped resolve the situation for the evening and Jefferson County Human Services will be contacted tomorrow.
