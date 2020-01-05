Friday, Jan. 3
Officers issued one traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in two community policing events and performed three community policing events.
4:06 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street West.
6:23 a.m.: A woman reported that her boyfriend wished to speak with an officer about a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer followed up.
8:09 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration.
8:21 a.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
9:04 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:48 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that she has been harassed via social media and the information was documented. She called back later to say that the posts had been removed and she did not wish to press any charges.
9:56 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at the intersection of Edgewater Road and Florence Street. She did not realize she was in the middle of the street as she had pulled over to do some texting. She was moved along.
11:37 a.m.: A 51-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:34 p.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was issued a 15-day correction notice in the 1600 block of Doris Drive for nonregistration of vehicle and driving without insurance.
1:48 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for driving without a license.
2:09 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of North Main Street reported receiving a suspicious piece of mail. It turned out to be a Christmas card from a company that the resident works with.
3:26 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly disabled vehicle in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
3:39 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly disabled vehicle near Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street. The owner arrived shortly after an officer arrived and brought gas. The car was refueled and the driver was on their way.
5:16 p.m.: An officer served a municipal court paper to a resident in the W4800 block of Seisser Lane.
5:16 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Lincoln Street requested that an officer be made available tomorrow morning to keep the peace during a property exchange.
5:36 p.m.: An officer served a municipal court paper to a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
7:32 p.m.: An officer served a municipal court paper to a resident in the 1700 block of Montclair Place.
7:51 p.m.: An officer served a municipal court paper to a resident in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
7:55 p.m.: An officer was unable to check the welfare of a woman on South Street because she was not home at the time. The officer will try later.
8:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:20 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate the owner of a vehicle that reportedly had been driven recklessly near East Highland and Whitewater avenues. The officer spoke with the supervisor of the plant where the vehicle was parked, but the owner did not work there and the supervisor did not know who had driven it.
9:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone from the Fort Atkinson Parks Department in the first block of North Water Street West following a report of a theft. There are no suspects and a report was completed.
10:24 p.m.: An officer captured a dog running at large in the 600 block of Grant Street. The dog was returned to its owner who will be mailed a citation for dog running at large.
11:55 p.m.: An officer notified the owner of a vehicle in the 600 block of Grant Street that the alarm on their vehicle had been activated.
