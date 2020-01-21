Saturday, Jan. 11
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and administered one preliminary breath test.
12:24 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Grant Street reported hearing a woman screaming outside. An officer checked and found a woman having an argument with a friend. Everything was fine.
2:27 a.m.: Someone from the 200 block of North Main Street reported a theft of an item, then later called back to report that the item was returned.
2:35 a.m.: Officers checked on a car reportedly in a ditch at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues. The vehicle was in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and the incident was turned over to that agency.
3:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
5:49 a.m.: Wires down in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue that were reported to We Energies turned out to be cable wires. Spectrum was called and advised that it would send a technician to check on them.
6:35 a.m.: A call to help a driver retrieve their car keys from their locked vehicle in the 1500 block of South Main Street was denied when the officer learned that the registered owner was not present and the driver making the request did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was not opened.
7:09 a.m.: An officer checked on a cable down in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and found that it belonged to Spectrum. The company was notified and would have a technician take care of it.
7:42 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Jackson Street for a wire that was arcing and smoking. We Energies was notified.
10:27 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Rogers Street signed a no consent form when she thought her purse was missing. It was located later in the day.
12:23 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a window being vandalized in the 300 block of Edwards Street but the resident did not wish to file a report at this time.
1 p.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for help with housing assistance was found to be ineligible for a voucher, but was provided with telephone numbers for the Salvation Army and Jefferson County Human Services.
3:04 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to a fence in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
3:35 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 500 block of Robert Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where someone posted bond for her and she was released.
5:44 p.m.: Two men and two women were warned for a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of North Main Street and moved along.
5:56 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate two young females walking in the 200 block of West Rockwell Avenue who reportedly were not dressed appropriately for the weather.
