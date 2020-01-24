Thursday, Jan. 23
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in seven community policing events and handled one confidential incident.
12:19 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and found no issues.
12:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the Fort Atkinson Police Department to Fort Memorial Hospital. He had gone to the police department and was found to have open bond conditions on him and will have a misdemeanor bail jumping charge written.
4:34 a.m.: A request for extra patrol was pending.
6:50 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person reportedly walking alongside the road in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
7:30 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Parkway and Janesville Avenue.
7:47 a.m.: A 59-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and South Main Street for driving too fast for conditions, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Whitewater man.
9:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:06 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street reported that another person had taken advantage of them on two occasions. An officer spoke with the person and advised them that they would be charged with theft if the money they borrowed is not paid back.
10:18 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North Main Street. She was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
10:50 a.m.: A complaint of illegal dumping at the fish hatchery parking lot on Rock River Road was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the location is in that agency’s district.
11:39 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue.
11:59 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for suspended license and nonregistration of vehicle.
12:07 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Zida Street was placed on the briefing board.
1:12 p.m.: A business in the 700 block of Oak Street was informed of new graffiti on its building.
1:19 p.m.: An officer shared information with a resident from Commonwealth Drive on how to obtain a restraining order regarding harassment.
1:50 p.m.: A 58-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
4:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that reportedly was parked illegally in the 100 block of Edward Street. The owner moved the vehicle.
8:44 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 1200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
11:44 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of South Fourth Street West wished to have information documented.
