Sunday, Jan. 12
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services, administered two preliminary breath tests and handled one confidential incident related to a drug offense.
12:28 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 400 block of Frederick Avenue and an officer wrote a report.
1:15 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. The vehicle was unoccupied and everything appeared to be fine.
4:44 a.m.: Someone reported that they were locked inside a building in the 900 block of South Main Street. An officer helped the person get out and the building was secured.
9:03 a.m.: An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace for an arrangement in the 400 block of Madison Avenue, but the other person never showed up. Everything was fine.
10:03 a.m.: Municipal court papers were served to a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: Municipal court papers were served to a resident in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
10:46 a.m.: An attempt to serve municipal court papers to a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was unsuccessful because no one was home.
10:57 a.m.: An attempt to serve municipal court papers to a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street was unsuccessful because no one was home.
11:05 a.m.: A mother and son went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to discuss an incident that occurred Friday after school at the intersection of South High Street and Whitewater Avenue. An officer spoke with the other individuals involved in the incident and the situation was straightened out.
11:41 a.m.: An officer spoke with the mother of two boys on West Blackhawk Drive when a neighbor reported that the boys were locked out of their house. The boys had been playing outside while their mother was sleeping. They were not aware that the door was locked and the mother did not hear them knocking while she was sleeping. No further action was taken.
12:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man, at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street, for driving without insurance. He was warned for red-light violation.
12:23 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The woman driving the vehicle had turned her attention to help an elderly person at the store and she forgot to pay for the gas. She returned to the store and paid for the fuel.
12:40 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver who reportedly had been driving recklessly in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
5:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
5:29 p.m.: Two men went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West to request help finding a place to stay. One man, a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson resident, was found to have a warrant through the Oconomowoc Police Department for failing to have vehicle insurance. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. The other man was ineligible for any services.
8:26 p.m.: An officer removed a tire from the road in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
9:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
10:20 p.m.: Following a traffic complaint, a request for extra patrol in the 700 block of Nelson Street was placed on the briefing board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.