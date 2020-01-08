Monday, Jan. 6
Officers issued traffic related warnings, assisted individuals with keys locked in car, and followed up on alarms and 911 calls.
12:28 a.m.: A woman requested assistance in removing someone from her daughter’s home in the 300 block of Rogers Street. The person moved out of the house when officers arrived and everything was fine.
8:02 a.m.: Someone found drug paraphernalia in the first block of South Water Street East and turned it over to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
9:16 a.m.: A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:34 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Edward Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:38 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for driving without insurance and defective speedometer.
9:52 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 200 block of North Main Street and they were fine.
10:07 a.m.: A 33-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Robert Street.
10:29 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street.
10:59 a.m.: The regular monthly siren test was completed successfully.
11:56 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West and asked that information about a strange vehicle be documented.
12:28 p.m.: An officer on patrol straightened a stop sign at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Hackbarth Road.
12:37 p.m.: A resident from near Elm Street and Whitewater Avenue was warned for dog running at large.
1:36 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street for the morning shift was placed on the briefing board.
2 p.m.: A 37-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for non-registration of vehicle. She was warned for defective brake light and failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
3:11 p.m.: Someone issued a worthless check to the Fort Atkinson city office in the 100 block of North Main Street.
3:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl at the intersection of South Third Street East and Merchants Avenue. She was warned for being a probationary driver using a cell phone.
3:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Menomonee Court reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her house since morning. An officer contacted the vehicle owner and learned that they were a caregiver for another resident in the area.
5:06 p.m.: Someone delivered a temporary restraining order to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
5:43 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man experiencing an emotional episode in the 300 block of Washington Street was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was put in touch with Jefferson County Human Services. He was provided additional resources and left after feeling better.
8:01 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 200 block of South Water Street East for a lift assist.
10:42 p.m.: An employee from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported that a man came in and appeared to be lost. An officer located the man and learned that he has dementia. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called. A deputy arrived and gave the man a ride home.
