Monday, Jan. 13
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, performed four crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
7:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Milo Street and South Fourth Street West.
7:50 a.m.: An officer spoke with a homeowner in the 500 block of Adams Street following a complaint that they have not shoveled their sidewalk all season. She was advised of the snow-shoveling ordinance.
8:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called to transport a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital, but the resident decided to go by private vehicle.
8:41 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on an illegally parked vehicle in the first block of South Main Street. The driver was warned about the vehicle being parked illegally and then moved it.
8:53 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
9:02 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and South High Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
9:38 a.m.: Municipal court papers were served to a resident in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court.
9:54 a.m.: A 31-year-old homeless man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East when he complained that two males had entered a room in which he was staying and threatened him. He was charged with theft, disorderly conduct/resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was served with a notice of trespass letter prohibiting him from returning to the property. He was booked and released on his own.
9:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 800 block of Banker Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 500 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Caswell Street wished to have information documented.
2:06 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Jefferson Street reported that they wanted another person removed from their apartment. After speaking with an officer, they agreed to stay at the same residence.
2:09 p.m.: An officer was notified of a student who had left the premises of Rockwell Elementary School in the 800 block of Monroe Street without permission.
2:12 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint that was forwarded to the Fort Atkinson Police Department by another department.
2:18 p.m.: A wire was reported down across the sidewalk in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
4:34 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street reported that a neighbor’s dog was running loose about a week ago. The resident was advised to call the next time the dog is allowed to be running loose and the dog owner was advised of the complaint.
4:48 p.m.: A woman in the 900 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about a neighbor who she felt needed help. The officer spoke with the neighbor. Jefferson County Human Services was alerted to the situation for follow up.
4:52 p.m.: A juvenile who reportedly ran away from home returned later in the evening.
5:17 p.m.: A woman reported that a man began yelling at her and shouting obscenities as she approached her vehicle which was parked in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of South Water Street West. An officer searched for the man but was unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.
8:56 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a legally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue belonging to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident.
9:19 p.m.: An officer checked a gas pump at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue after someone overheard an employee speaking about someone striking the pump earlier in the day. The officer found no damage to the pump and the manager did not wish to have a report filed.
10:07 p.m.: Two people who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department asking for a hotel voucher for the night were granted one.
10:17 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street was cited for misuse of 911 when she allowed a small child to play with her mobile phone that twice dialed 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.