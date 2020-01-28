Monday, Jan. 27
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed five crime-prevention services, prepared 14 nuisance abatement complaint notices for unshoveled sidewalks and handled one confidential incident at a school.
6:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:43 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had four-way flashers on and appeared to be disabled in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
9:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Short Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:08 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person who walked away from the hospital without officially being discharged. It was believed that the person had someone pick them up.
12:09 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for failing to yield right of way after he struck a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. There were no injuries and a non-reportable accident form would be completed.
12:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:44 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man and woman in the 100 block of Healy Lane following a complaint about a disturbance. The two asserted that there only was a verbal discussion and they were advised of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws.
2:10 p.m.: An officer spoke with a keyholder for a residence in the 1400 block of South Main Street about an unshoveled sidewalk. The keyholder said they would be taking care of it shortly.
2:12 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue from a resident from the 1000 block of Van Buren Street was documented.
2:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with a tenant in the 500 block of Nadig Court about an unshoveled sidewalk. The tenant said they would take care of it shortly.
3:38 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and they were fine.
4:26 p.m.: No information was available for an incident that occurred in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle near State Highway 89 and Hoard Road at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
5:46 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a property exchange in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
6:17 p.m.: An officer stopped by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Janesville avenues.
9:21 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 500 block of Wilcox Street.
