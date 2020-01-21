Saturday, Jan. 18
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and administered two preliminary breath tests.
2:09 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard. The car was unoccupied and there were no issues.
2:44 a.m.: An officer on patrol gave a ride home to a person walking in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
6:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
7:44 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 300 block of Grove Street was taken into custody on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was booked and processed before being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:42 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Garfield and Monroe streets.
9:24 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 400 block of Milo Street following a complaint that his vehicle was parked on the street in violation of the snow emergency. He was clearing his driveway and would park his car in the driveway when he finishes shoveling.
9:29 a.m.: A man and his grandson went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about the grandson being struck by another person the previous evening. The officer will follow up.
11:20 a.m.: Someone reported that a stop sign at the intersection of Barrie and Jackson streets had been knocked over. An officer located the sign and put it back up. It appeared to have been struck by an unknown motorist during the night but it was not damaged.
11:42 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue and they were fine.
3:20 p.m.: A 21-year-old Stoughton man was cited for disorderly conduct with a vehicle at the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
4:05 p.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to help a motorist whose vehicle had run off the road near West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue, but the driver had help on the way and was fine.
4:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of McMillen Street. He was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a probation hold.
7:51 p.m.: Someone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that their wallet and telephone charger had been stolen. An officer was assigned to follow up.
10:51 p.m.: A man from the first block of South Water Street East requested help as he had drunk too much. An officer arrested him and he was transported to a detox facility.
