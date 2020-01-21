Sunday, Jan. 19
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests and performed two crime-prevention services.
2:48 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for a water main break in the 900 block of Peterson Street. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
3:29 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue reported stray cats fighting in the area, then scared them away before an officer arrived.
4:20 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
4:53 a.m.: A 911 call was placed for a 45-year-old woman who struck a stop sign with a vehicle at the intersection of Jamesway and Gerald Court. She was warned for failing to maintain control of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. A temporary stop sign was placed at the intersection.
7:51 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt.
8:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 400 block of Frederick Avenue.
9:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:47 a.m.: A woman reported that she saw two vehicles slide out into the intersection from the 800 block of Highland Avenue. An officer checked and found conditions to be very icy. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and the supervisor said they would have a truck there shortly as well as at other intersections that were at risk.
12:12 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for failing to maintain control of motor vehicle when she slid off the road and got stuck in the snow in the 600 block of Reena Avenue. There was neither damage to the vehicle nor property, and a non-reportable accident report was completed. The woman was helped in getting her vehicle removed from the snow.
2:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of McCoy Park Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:52 p.m.: Someone from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue reported that someone had died.
6:33 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review will be prepared for a domestic incident between a father and son in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
7:24 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle on which the muffler reportedly was emitting sparks at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue. The vehicle, heading toward Main Street, was reported to be an older-model Ford Taurus with no license plate observed.
8:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:37 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person reportedly walking in the road in the 200 block of Robert Street.
10:07 p.m.: An officer was unable to identify the source of the odor of marijuana in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
