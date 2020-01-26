Friday, Jan. 24
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in four community policing events, performed four crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
4:51 a.m.: A 31-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for violating his instructional permit, and warned for driving without insurance and failing to maintain control of vehicle after an officer on patrol stopped to check on a vehicle that had struck a curb.
5:15 a.m.: An officer on patrol near South Main and South Water streets stopped to help a semi that appeared to be stuck. The driver was able to get the truck unstuck.
8:06 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street.
10:50 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard wished to have information about their mailbox being damaged documented.
1:53 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street when a motorist was stopped for driving a vehicle without a license plate. The driver was able to provide all the necessary paperwork.
5:39 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of Park Street was placed on the briefing board.
6:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 300 block of Robert Street.
7:20 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
7:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:58 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 67-year-old Fort Atkinson female driver struck two parked vehicles owned by a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 41-year-old Janesville man in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
8:49 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Police Department called Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to alert them of slippery roads in the city.
11:42 p.m.: A woman reported her vehicle stuck and a portion of the car was sticking out in the road. An officer helped get her vehicle unstuck.
11:43 p.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a man standing in front of a business in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue. He was using the wi-fi and was moved along.
