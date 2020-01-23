Tuesday, Jan. 21
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident involving harassment at a school.
6:22 a.m.: An officer removed a pallet following a complaint that it was blocking a lane of traffic in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
7:40 a.m.: An officer helped someone in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue who was having trouble getting a student off to school.
8:15 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a dog barking incessantly outside in the 300 block of Riverside Drive, but did make the owner aware of the complaint.
9:38 a.m.: A 48-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for red-light violation.
9:49 a.m.: An officer on patrol helped a driver get their vehicle unstuck from the snow in the 100 block of North Main Street.
10:08 a.m.: An 82-year-old Edgerton woman was cited in the 1000 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
1:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 73-year-old Fort Atkinson man for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:41 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court and they were fine.
2 p.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of Talcott Street took mail she received to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and wished to have it used as documentation of a scam.
3:36 p.m.: A woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was denied a request for help with a place to stay for the night.
4:15 p.m.: Two individuals were warned for disorderly conduct by telephone following a complaint from one of them in the first block of Lucile Street. Both were advised that any further communication between them during the night could result in citations being issued.
6:18 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 700 block of McMillen Street. She was fine.
7:25 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man driving a vehicle ran over branches in the road in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident. There were no citations and the branches were removed.
