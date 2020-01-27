Sunday, Jan. 26
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls and administered two preliminary breath tests.
12:44 a.m.: An officer located a reportedly intoxicated driver in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street. The female driver was not intoxicated, but her license was suspended and she was waiting for someone to pick her up.
1:42 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a man sitting in his car in the 200 block of South Main Street. The driver had been drinking and was advised to not drive, so he found someone to give him a ride home.
3:40 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Lumber Street asked that a person be removed from her apartment. Officers arrived and the person was removed.
8:03 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on a traffic signal at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue that was stuck for southbound traffic on Robert Street. It became unstuck just as an officer arrived.
8:21 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a stop sign at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was bent, but still was visible. Department crews would check it on Monday.
8:39 a.m.: A message was left for the City of Fort Atkinson electrician for a green traffic light that was out for southbound Robert Street traffic at Riverside Drive.
12:58 p.m.: Following a complaint, a vehicle was ticketed in the first block of Spry Avenue for a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall with no disability placard or license plate identification. The officer attempted to reach the driver, but was unable to do so.
1:56 p.m.: Following a complaint of a disturbance, officers stood by at a residence in the W6100 block of North Thornapple Lane at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office until deputies could arrive.
2:19 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who reportedly urinated on the side of the Glacial River Bike Trail in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. The person was warned and moved along.
2:41 p.m.: Information about a civil dispute among family members in the 500 block of Memorial Drive was documented.
5:17 p.m.: A juvenile reported as a runaway later was located and returned home. A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property will be prepared for Jefferson County Human Services.
6:10 p.m.: Officers were asked to stand by for a traffic stop by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
6:50 p.m.: Information about a possible social media scam from a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
