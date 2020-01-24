Wednesday, Jan. 15
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, performed two crime-prevention services, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
3:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from South Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:25 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
5:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:44 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Electrical Department was notified of a traffic light out at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
8:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:13 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the W6300 block of Hackbarth Road.
9:59 a.m.: A dog owner was warned for their dog running at large at the intersection of Harrison and Adams streets.
10:08 a.m.: Someone reported that the sidewalk at Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive had not been shoveled. An officer spoke with management and they would call their crew.
10:46 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver near Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for driving without insurance, failing to display registration decals and no front plates. The motorist was warned for unclean windows.
10:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of Park Street.
11:09 a.m.: A 20-year-old Lodi man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:38 p.m.: An officer was called to Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for a group home client causing a disturbance. The client was calmed.
12:46 p.m.: Someone from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue wished to have suspicious activity documented.
1:37 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle in the 800 block of Van Buren Street asked that the license plates be removed from their vehicle.
1:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called to the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive for a death investigation.
2:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of South High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:52 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of an odor in an apartment in the 100 block of Spry Avenue, but was unable to determine the source.
6:07 p.m.: An officer reviewed a property in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue whose owner reported that a motorist had driven up on their lawn during the night and struck a tree. There was no damage to the tree, but parts from the vehicle were recovered and taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
6:30 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of someone from the 100 block of North Main Street receiving a worthless check.
10:01 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
10:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 700 block of Jackson Street for the odor of natural gas coming from the outside meter.
