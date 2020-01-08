Tuesday, Jan. 7
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:16 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South High Street and found a company doing work inside a building. Everything was fine.
2:26 a.m.: A 48-year-old Waterford man was cited at the intersection of Wilcox and North Third streets for obstructing an officer and for a probation hold. A 25-year-old Watertown woman was cited for obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, the man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:20 a.m.: An officer checked on a man near North Third and Clarence streets, and he was fine.
8:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a motorist in the 200 block of Robert Street for driving without insurance, cracked windshield and unreadable license plates.
9:05 a.m.: A 29-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Grove Street and South Third Street West for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was warned for illegal window tint.
9:32 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street violating bond conditions and found the report to be unsubstantiated. There were no violations.
9:33 a.m.: Someone reported an odor of burning rubber near North High and Rogers streets, but the complaint could not be confirmed. The area appeared to be fine.
11:55 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:01 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue was provided information on how to handle a child custody situation.
12:10 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding, non-registration of vehicle and violation of child safety restraint for a child under the age of four.
1:07 p.m.: Truancy citations were prepared at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street.
1:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a student from Purdy School to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:33 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
1:38 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Martin Street reported a fraud incident. An officer was assigned to investigate.
1:53 p.m.: An officer chalked the tires on a vehicle parked in excess of the two-hour parking limit in the first block of South Third Street East.
1:54 p.m.: An officer removed a garbage bag from the intersection of Robert Street and South Third Street West.
3:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a large plastic child’s toy on the road in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:26 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Erick Street.
5:37 p.m.: An officer provided advice regarding a civil matter to a resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.
6:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any evidence of suspicious activity in the 600 block of Rogers Street.
7:21 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an alarm, activated due to a cooking incident, in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. The alarms were reset.
7:26 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sewer backup in the 300 block of Wilcox Street.
8:09 p.m.: A 59-year-old woman was cited for an animal-control violation when someone reported that her dog had attacked their dog in the 800 block of North High Street.
8:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:02 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
11:29 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and a defective headlight.
11:43 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was arrested at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Hackbarth Road for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
