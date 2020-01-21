Friday, Jan. 10
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events and performed one crime-prevention service.
5:29 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly wandering near Nelson Street and Frederick Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
11:07 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of South Main Street and the person was fine.
11:33 a.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of North Main Street when a 37-year-old Illinois man struck a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. The man was warned for unsafe backing of his vehicle.
11:45 a.m.: Officers mediated a child custody issue in the 200 block of Park Street.
12:41 p.m.: A black dog found running at large in the 700 block of Van Buren Street was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
1:11 p.m.: Someone was warned in the 500 block of Jackson Street for a dog running at large.
1:45 p.m.: A temporary restraining order was placed on file with the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
2:01 p.m.: Officers stood by in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street to keep the peace.
2:11 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person attempting to deliver a package to a home in the 600 block of South Main Street and knocked so hard on the door that it dislodged the framing for the window in the door.
2:12 p.m.: A dog owner was warned for a dog running at large in the 200 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person in the 1200 block of Charles Street about options that were available to them about a civil matter related to a vehicle.
3:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:33 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a squirrel near South Fourth Street East and Zida Street that reportedly was caught in a live trap.
3:35 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of South Fourth Street East was put in touch with Jefferson County Human Services for assistance they were seeking.
3:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:08 p.m.: An officer was asked to speak with a couple of youths who took a Christmas tree and placed it on a neighbor’s porch in the 600 block of South Main Street. The person making the request had spoken with the youths, but felt that they had a bad attitude. An officer was unable to locate the youths.
5:22 p.m.: A 40-year-old Milton man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North Main streets for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign, resulting a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Butch’s Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.
5:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:31 p.m.: A state-reportable, hit-and-run accident occurred in the 300 block of Grove Street. The driver of the struck vehicle was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and driving without insurance.
9 p.m.: Staff at Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with an unruly patient. The patient was treated and discharged.
10:09 p.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for the 300 block of Armenia Street. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
