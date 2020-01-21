Tuesday, Jan. 14
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, performed four crime-prevention services, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in four community policing events and warned one homeowner for unshoveled sidewalks.
12:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective headlight was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
3:05 a.m.: An officer checked on a business in the 1200 block of Farmco Lane and everything was fine.
8:20 a.m.: A 36-year-old Verona woman was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
8:30 a.m.: Municipal court papers were served on a resident in the 400 block of Heth Street.
8:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Stratford Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:54 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve municipal court papers to a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street because they were not home at the time.
1:54 p.m.: A woman who spoke with an officer at the Main Street bridge reported that she had a difficult time helping a passenger exit a handicapped van because snow in the area had not been cleared properly. The officer passed along the information to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
2:26 p.m.: A 94-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman whose vehicle was towed by Klement Towing. A driver condition report for the Jefferson man will be forwarded to the state.
3:09 p.m.: A 28-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for red-light violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:39 p.m.: A municipal court paper was served to a person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration, driving without insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
4:46 p.m.: A man from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that his ex-girlfriend threatened to damage his vehicle. An officer spoke with the woman who admitted it was an empty threat as she was trying to settle a property matter. There was no damage to the man’s vehicle.
5:39 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that his adult daughter had not returned home from work. While the officer was placing calls looking for the daughter, the father called back to report that the daughter had been located. He was not aware that her work hours were changed for the day.
6:53 p.m.: A landlord said he would speak with his tenants in the 200 block of South Main Street about the odor of marijuana in the building after someone reported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:40 p.m.: Someone reported hearing a female screaming in the first block of West Sherman Avenue. An officer learned that a small child who was sick had been screaming, but everything at the residence was fine.
