Wednesday, Jan. 1
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call and notified 10 individuals of the unshoveled sidewalk ordinance.
12:29 a.m.: An officer was unable to identify a source for a reported sound of fireworks in the 200 block of South Fourth Street West.
1:08 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to help a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the Main Street bridge after she fell. The woman was arrested on three warrants and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail.
2:39 a.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request assistance in retrieving her telephone from a place in which it fell in her car.
2:58 a.m.: An employee from La Fortaleza restaurant in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue asked that an officer help in removing people from the premises, but they were gone when the officer arrived.
3:23 a.m.: A 34-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 100 block of Clarence Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:43 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Shah Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign.
10:42 a.m.: A male and female went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a gas voucher as they were homeless and living in their car. The request was denied because there was no funding; however, they were provided with other options.
11:29 a.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
11:33 a.m.: A woman dropped off pills she found in an item she purchased at the Goodwill store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
12:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:23 p.m.: An officer mediated a disturbance at a home in the 600 block of Adams Street.
2:13 p.m.: Someone reported individuals believed to be smoking marijuana in a vehicle near South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. An officer located the vehicle, but no one was in it.
2:26 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was parked incorrectly in the 200 block of Spry Avenue.
3 p.m.: A girl from Harrison Street reported that another girl had threatened to come to her house to fight her over the ownership of a sweatshirt. An officer spoke with both girls and recommended that they allow their parents to settle the issue.
3:02 p.m.: A group home client from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard complained about a management decision related to soda. An officer spoke with the manager and there were no police issues.
4:31 p.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for the 500 block of Oak Street. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical departments were notified.
5:49 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department requested help contacting someone in the 100 block of South Third Street West, but the person was not there at the time an officer checked.
8 p.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond and everything was fine.
9:03 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Third Street East and they were fine.
9:26 p.m.: An officer on patrol near Lumber Street and West Milwaukee Avenue stopped to pick up a dog running at large at the same time that the dog’s owner turned up. The dog was placed in the custody of the owner.
11:17 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on two vehicles at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. They were unoccupied and everything appeared to be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.