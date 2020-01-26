Saturday, Jan. 25
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and administered one preliminary breath test.
1:43 a.m.: A couple of individuals who were looking for a friend flagged down an officer near North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. The officer gave them a ride to a hotel and the friend was there.
1:57 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and provided a ride home. A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl with him was warned for curfew and she also was given a ride home.
2:44 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person from the 1600 block of Doris Drive who was receiving harassing text messages and helped them find a different place to stay for the night.
5:45 a.m.: An officer checked a business in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive after someone reported seeing footprints in the snow leading to the business, but everything was secure.
8:50 a.m.: An officer removed a garbage can from the road in the 200 block of Talcott Avenue.
8:59 a.m.: Spectrum and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works were advised of a low-hanging wire on South Street.
12:32 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly stuck garbage truck or plow truck in the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court.
12:51 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East and they were fine.
1:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:37 p.m.: An officer on the way to help a person with keys locked in the trunk of their car in the 900 block of South Main Street was diverted for another call. The caller procured the services of a locksmith for help.
3:55 p.m.: A man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue asked that an officer remove his adult daughter from the premises following a complaint about a disturbance. An agreement was reached between the two for the woman to remain for the night and get a ride from a friend tomorrow.
3:58 p.m.: A woman from the first block of South Water Street West requested help getting her keys returned from her brother. The brother returned the keys when an officer arrived.
5:07 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 200 block of Adams Street and she was fine.
7:09 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked and posting bond, he was released.
7:55 p.m.: The Wisconsin Department of Corrections asked that an officer check the electronic monitoring equipment of a 55-year-old woman in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive because they had information showing that the equipment might have been tampered with. An officer found that the woman no longer was living there, but had been relocated to another group home in another county. The Department of Corrections was notified.
9:38 p.m.: An officer on patrol stopped at a traffic stop with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at the Main Street bridge, and the deputy had everything under control.
10:27 p.m.: Officers assisted staff in the 200 block of South Water Street East with a reportedly intoxicated woman who was causing problems.
11:53 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of North High and Heth streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.