Wednesday, Jan. 8
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled three confidential incidents.
5:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane.
6:51 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1300 block of North High Street following a call about a fire, but there was no fire when firefighters arrived.
7:51 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for speeding and failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
8:24 a.m.: A 49-year-old Milpitas, Calif., man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue. He posted bond at the time and location of the traffic stop.
8:25 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue. She was warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person and failing to secure a seatbelt.
8:53 a.m.: A truancy citation was prepared in the 700 block of Grove Street.
10:15 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for a non-emergency service call.
10:35 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street. He was warned for red-light violation and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:06 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate an elderly woman walking with a cane in the 700 block of McMillen Street following a request for a welfare check of her.
11:42 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. He was warned for speeding.
12:13 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:49 p.m.: Officers were called to Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street for a student being disruptive. They remained at the school until a parent was able to pick up the child.
3:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Task Force in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
3:36 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer check a residence in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to inquire about who was driving a vehicle at a certain time and place, but cancelled the request when they received the information through another source.
6:20 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1000 block of East Street was placed on the briefing board.
7:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.
10:29 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The person was fine.
