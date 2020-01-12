Thursday, Jan. 9
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events, performed six crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
12:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:55 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
7 a.m.: A mother from Laurie Drive reported that her daughter had run away from their home. She was located later and turned over to a responsible adult.
7:54 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Cramer Street complained about a vehicle being parked too close to their driveway. An officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and the vehicle was moved.
9:39 a.m.: A mother requested help at the Fort Atkinson Police Department with her 17-year-old son who had traveled to Wisconsin for the holidays to see his girlfriend and now was refusing to return to Florida where he lives.
12:05 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked too closely to a driveway in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.
12:32 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for driving without insurance and non-registration of vehicle.
1:07 p.m.: An officer provided information to a resident in the 200 block of Heritage Drive on how to handle scam telephone calls.
2:31 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was warned for smoking on the property.
2:37 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Summit Drive reported a sewer backup and was connected with the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
3:54 p.m.: An officer served papers to a resident at N800 U.S. Highway 12.
4:15 p.m.: Information about a traffic complaint that occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street was documented.
4:24 p.m.: An officer assisted a mother in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue with a child who was refusing to go with her.
4:36 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Cheyenne Court for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration. She was warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with a suspicious person in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
6:05 p.m.: Someone from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive wished to have information about a possibly missing person documented.
6:15 p.m.: Someone reported motorists in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive who were squealing tires and racing. An officer found a vehicle with its flashers on. The parking brake was stuck, causing the tires to squeal. A tow truck was called and no further action was warranted.
6:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from South Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:21 p.m.: An officer checked on a person in a building in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and learned that they were part of the cleaning crew. Everything was fine.
11:04 p.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and spoke with the driver who was waiting for his daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.