Wednesday, Jan. 22
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared two unshoveled sidewalk complaint letters.
8:01 a.m.: No action was taken when an officer checked on a vehicle in a handicapped stall with no plates and no handicap placard displayed, and found that the vehicle recently was purchased by a tenant who did have a handicap placard properly displayed.
9:26 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Van Buren and Robert streets, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
10:34 a.m.: Information from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard was documented.
10:50 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and Wilcox streets for failing to stop at stop sign, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and driving without insurance, and warned for defective tail light.
12:14 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Maple Street and South Third Street West, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
1:26 p.m.: We Energies was called by a resident from the 300 block of Memorial Drive for a gas line that was struck. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was a participant in a conference call and Diggers Hotline was called in.
1:30 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help with a motel voucher and the persons were provided assistance for the night.
1:35 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that the keyless entry keys to her vehicle were not working and the car was idling. Before an officer arrived, she called back to report that she was able to get the vehicle open.
2:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:21 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street. She was issued a written warning for operating a vehicle without insurance.
3:39 p.m.: A 25-year-old Edgerton woman was cited for expired vehicle registration in the 200 block of North Main Street. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, cracked windshield and no muffler.
4:46 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle that was stalled at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court had the vehicle removed by a tow truck.
4:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:06 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street.
8 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Shirley Street wished to have information about a suspicious person documented.
8:01 p.m.: A 31-year-old man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for assistance, but none was available for him.
