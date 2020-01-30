Wednesday, Jan. 29
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, administered two preliminary breath tests, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, prepared two unshoveled sidewalk complaints and handled two confidential incidents at schools.
6:23 a.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East asked that an officer remove an unwanted person from their premises. The person was not there when the officer arrived, but the officer located the person and the person was served with a no trespassing letter.
10:56 a.m.: Information about scam calls received by a resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street was documented.
11:48 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue following a complaint about an ongoing problem with an icy sidewalk at that address. The resident agreed to take care of the problem.
12:51 p.m.: Following several calls, an officer was assigned to investigate a hit-and-run accident at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable.
12:52 p.m.: A 19-year-old Brookfield man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint, tinted windshield and driving without insurance, and warned for speeding.
1:10 p.m.: An employee from Fort Community Credit Union reported a fraud incident.
3:25 p.m.: A 56-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for red light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
3:34 p.m.: A group home client from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to be spoken to by an officer about his behavior.
4:30 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for physical abuse of a child following an incident at Fort Memorial Hospital. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:36 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer after receiving a threatening telephone call.
4:54 p.m.: An officer assisted the Watertown Police Department with a search warrant for someone in Watertown.
4:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
6:08 p.m.: Following a complaint from a resident, an officer will follow up on an incident that occurred in the Festival Foods parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street earlier in the day.
6:17 p.m.: An employee from Jefferson County Human Services asked that an officer stand by in the first block of East Sherman Avenue while they worked with a female group home client.
6:58 p.m.: A 26-year-old Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective headlamps and a warning for failing to display current vehicle registration.
7:50 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a 35-year-old Jefferson man thought to be in the 300 block of South Main Street. The Jefferson Police Department requested the help as they have probable cause to arrest him on a charge of violating a harassment injunction.
8:34 p.m.: Officers were called to assist the Whitewater Police Department at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient becoming combative. The officers stood by until the patient was calmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.