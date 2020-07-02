Wednesday, July 1
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, prepared eight nuisance abatement complaint letters and handled one confidential incident.
2:38 a.m.: Two males at the Main Street bridge were warned for curfew violation and escorted home.
3:59 a.m.: Information about a dispute between neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street was documented.
10:17 a.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported that he thought a person at the store might have walked away from a group home. An officer was unable to locate anyone and there were no calls from any group homes reporting anyone missing.
11:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:04 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
12:13 p.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant on a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street but the person was not there.
1:21 p.m.: Neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street were advised to avoid each other when they called again because they were engaged in another dispute.
2:02 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a dog that was outside in the 600 block of Grant Street and found that the dog had water, food and shelter. Everything appeared to be fine.
2:44 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was sitting on the pavement and holding his head in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
3:34 p.m.: An 81-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:53 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Foster Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and unauthorized display of vehicle registration. The vehicle was parked legally and she was left waiting for another driver to pick her up.
4:10 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace while a resident from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court removed their personal property.
4:57 p.m.: An officer was called to the 1600 block of Madison Avenue about a parking issue. Some people who were going to a nearby baseball game parked in the lot where it was posted for private use by customers of the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites.
7:45 p.m.: A group home client from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard called the Fort Atkinson Police Department and reported that they had been assaulted by another client. An investigation revealed that the claim was unfounded and the caller was warned for his behavior.
7:56 p.m.: A 16-year-old boy was warned in the 1000 block of East Street for disorderly conduct following an incident.
9:48 p.m.: Officers followed up with a reportedly suicidal man who was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital emergency services. The patient agreed to a voluntary commitment.
10 p.m.: A 48-year-old man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was warned for fireworks violations.
10:03 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of noise from an apartment in the 1000 block of East Street.
11:14 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street and everything appeared to be in order.
