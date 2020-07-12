Saturday, July 11
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in one crime-prevention service and prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:06 a.m.: The Stoughton Police Department requested assistance from an officer in contacting a resident from the 100 block of North Third Street. The person was not able to be reached and the Stoughton officers were notified.
12:12 a.m.: An officer noticed an open door at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue and checked with a keyholder. A cleaning crew was there and everything was fine.
2:54 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of South Third Street West was placed on the briefing board.
6:46 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
7:32 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man in his vehicle in a parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue. He just was resting after a long night at work and was on his way. He did not wish to be identified.
7:54 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man found sleeping in the grass along the bike trail. It was the same man from the previous call and he was given a ride home.
8:15 a.m.: An officer replaced a road hole cover that partially was off in the 700 block of South Main Street.
8:36 a.m.: A 70-year-old man from the 100 block of Council Street was cited for accumulating unsightly debris in his yard.
9:19 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Nelson Street reported finding a stray dog last night and that she would hold on to the animal at her residence. The dog owner contacted the Fort Atkinson Police Department who referred him to the woman on Nelson Street. He was warned about the animal control ordinance and getting a license for the dog.
11:11 a.m.: A 20-year-old Madison woman was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign. She was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person and obstructing an officer.
11:32 a.m.: An officer wrote a report after checking on a complaint about suspicious activity in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
1:26 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody and returned to his group home following a complaint that he had struck a vehicle with a baseball bat in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.
2:54 p.m.: An officer followed up on a call from a group home in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
3:13 p.m.: An officer provided information to a person from the 500 block of Grove Street about child custody issues.
3:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive. The driver allegedly was traveling at varying speeds, and crossing the fog and center lines.
3:57 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a horse trailer full of junk in the 100 block of Council Street.
3:57 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a homemade trailer filled with junk in the 100 block of Council Street.
4:39 p.m.: Someone reported a trailer parked blocking a sidewalk in the first block of Madison Avenue. An employee of the business was contacted and said they would move the trailer.
4:40 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street after they were bitten by a dog.
5:14 p.m.: A man from the first block of Lucile Street reported that his girlfriend had stolen a tarp from him. Officers were busy at the time and said they would stop by when they were available. He called back, saying he would finish the complaint by going to the Fort Atkinson Police Department on his own.
5:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a customer from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:23 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was behaving strangely while exiting a vehicle in the 1400 block of North High Street.
7:39 p.m.: A Huskie dog, found in the 300 block of Nadig Drive, was returned to its owner.
7:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of fireworks in the 600 block of Reena Avenue.
9:54 p.m.: An officer was assigned to followup on a report of a gas drive-off from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
10:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:14 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of possible drug use at a party in the 300 block of Shirley Street. Everything was quiet when officers arrived.
