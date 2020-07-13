Sunday, July 12
12:05 a.m.: After sitting near Grove Street and South Fourth Street West, an officer was unable to locate any signs of fireworks reportedly being set off.
12:37 a.m.: After sitting near Maple and South Sixth streets, officers were unable to locate any signs of fireworks reportedly being set off.
1:14 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street, but the vehicle was not occupied.
2 a.m.: An officer checked on a man and woman in the 200 block of Madison Avenue who were looking for a key they dropped in the area. The officer attempted to assist.
2:10 a.m.: A neighbor reported three male youths lurking in a neighbor’s back yard in the 1300 block of Montclair Place. An officer located them. They were looking for a friend’s house. The boys were given a ride home and warned for curfew violations.
3:52 a.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer check with a resident from the 700 block of Madison Avenue with whom Janesville Police had questions about their vehicle. The resident was located and put in touch with a Janesville officer.
4:30 a.m.: A person sleeping in the parking garage in the 200 block of South Water Street East was moved along.
8:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:03 p.m.: A parent from the 300 block of Grant Street spoke with an officer about child custody issues and was given advice.
3:30 p.m.: A client walked away from a group home near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard. An officer located and returned the person to the group home.
4:09 p.m.: An officer will follow up with a tenant from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who was late in making a rental payment.
5:28 p.m.: Broken glass in the 500 block of Robert Street was swept to the side of the road and the Department of Public Works was notified.
6:53 p.m.: A landlord reported an unwanted individual at a rental unit in the 300 block of Grove Street. The tenant wished to have the person there and the issue was a civil one. The landlord was advised.
8:45 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The occupants were there waiting for a food order and everything was fine.
11:44 p.m.: The occupants of a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Main Street were warned for curfew and were sent on their way home.
