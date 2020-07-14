Monday, July 13
12:09 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
2:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Nadig Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of East Cramer Street for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license and warned for speeding.
9:01 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone in the 700 block of Caswell Street.
9:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Curtis Circle to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:32 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street. It was moved out of the way and parked safely.
10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:03 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a 43-year-old man at the Main Street bridge. He was cited for disorderly conduct as a result of being intoxicated and given a ride to his home.
12:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:43 p.m.: A 16-year-old boy on a bicycle was cited in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for pedestrian failing to yield right of way when he was struck by a vehicle driven, by an 84-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident. There were no injuries and no emergency medical services were warranted.
1:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver who reportedly was driving poorly near North High and Rogers streets.
2:06 p.m.: A 42-year-old Muskego man driving a garbage truck struck a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Boldt Street. The drivers involved exchanged insurance information and no further action was warranted.
2:23 p.m.: Staff from the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department removed items from beneath the bridge at the river walk and viewed graffiti in the area.
3:39 p.m.: Information involving neighbors in the 400 block of Jones Avenue was documented.
3:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:19 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate an incident involving a 64-year-old woman’s vehicle rolling out of a driveway in the 800 block of Morrison Street and striking a fence.
4:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to contact any individuals at a residence in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue, following a request for a welfare check of a young child. People could be heard in the apartment, but no one answered the door.
5:26 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
6:07 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue wished to have information documented.
6:22 p.m.: A woman from the 700 block of North Main Street asked that an officer remove an unwanted person from her property. The unwanted individual was gone when the officer arrived.
8:06 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have information documented.
8:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 42-year-old woman in the 200 block of Radloff Street following a complaint that she was burning cardboard in a fire pit. She was advised of the complaint and the burning regulations.
9:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a family from the 200 block of North Main Street with a concern about their infant.
9:42 p.m.: A vehicle described in a complaint about an intoxicated driver was found parked at the owner’s address in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue.
10:56 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for an intoxicated man walking around, but no one matching the man’s description was located.
