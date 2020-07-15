Tuesday, July 14
Officers followed up on six 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
12:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:30 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Park Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication and being in the park after hours. He was given a ride home.
2:15 a.m.: An officer walked along the riverwalk to make sure everything was secure.
2:59 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and charged with resisting an officer.
8:04 a.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Montclair Place spoke with an officer about a suspicious person on her camera.
8:46 a.m.: An officer checked on a person in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue who reportedly was going door to door and verified that they had a current seller’s permit.
9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers responded to a call providing secondhand information about a person collapsing in the 1300 block of North High Street, but no one was located in the area.
9:23 a.m.: Two suspicious men reportedly drinking at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East were gone when an officer arrived.
9:36 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue following a report of a two-vehicle accident. Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the scene.
10:58 a.m.: A 37-year-old Marshfield man was warned for public intoxication when he was found passed out in the 500 block of South Main Street. He was offered a ride, but declined.
11:15 a.m.: An officer assisted the Kenosha Police Department while they attempted to contact a resident in the 1100 block of Erick Street, but the person was not there.
11:41 a.m.: An officer checked on a large amount of smoke coming from a home in the 1100 block of Erick Street. The officer spoke with a woman there who just had started to burn some wood. She was following the proper procedures for the burn.
1:45 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of Cloute Street where some wires were on fire behind some trees.
2:09 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue wished to have information about an attempted fraud documented.
2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1000 block of East Street.
3:05 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of McComb Street wished to have information about an attempted fraud documented.
4:50 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and hit and run after he was located and determined to be the driver of a vehicle involved in a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 500 block of Clarence Street.
4:52 p.m.: A caller reported seeing an intoxicated woman get out of a vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street and fall on the ground. A man who was with her claimed to be driving, but he did admit that she fell. A sober man drove the vehicle away.
5:46 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue reported being solicited by an unknown man selling siding. An officer located the 34-year-old Milwaukee man who did have a seller’s permit from the city.
6:26 p.m.: Officers stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital at the request of the Palmyra Police Department for an unruly patient they were transporting there.
6:50 p.m.: Officers stood by in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue with Jefferson County Human Services staff while they contacted a family.
7:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate three males on bicycles who reportedly were throwing large blocks from a retaining wall into the river in the 700 block of Walton Street.
9:20 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that they it was removing a vehicle from the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.
10:16 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked out with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street and everything was fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.