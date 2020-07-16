Wednesday, July 15
Officers followed up on two 911 calls and handled four confidential incidents.
1:11 a.m.: A male at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street was warned for being in the park after hours. He was on his way home.
1:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:11 a.m.: An officer removed a downed tree branch from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard.
3:32 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on an unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of Bark River Road and everything appeared to be fine.
7:39 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for a fire hydrant being serviced near Van Buren and Monroe streets. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
9:56 a.m.: An officer mediated an issue between neighbors in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. One neighbor was warned to stay off the other neighbor’s property, and if they failed to do that they would be arrested for trespassing.
11:01 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Shirley Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested information on filing a restraining order. The information was provided.
11:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: Officers were called to Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for a man causing a disturbance because he had been asked for age verification when he attempted to purchase tobacco products. He left after speaking with officers and was advised not to return to the store at the manager’s request.
12:12 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of people reportedly loitering/trespassing by the riverwalk in the first block of South Main Street. They were moved along.
12:58 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
1:52 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of North High Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:37 p.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Rogers Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:12 p.m.: An officer issued a parking ticket to a vehicle that reportedly had been parked in a posted lot in the 200 block of North Main Street since Saturday.
7:20 p.m.: Two juvenile boys were warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.
7:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man following a complaint about his suspicious activity near Jones and Janesville avenues an hour earlier. The officer determined there was nothing suspicious about his activities and the complaint was unfounded.
9:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:56 p.m.: An 18-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse following an incident in the 500 block of Nadig Court. She posted bond and was released.
