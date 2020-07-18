Thursday, July 16
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
2:46 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a group of juveniles near West Hilltop Trail and Erick Street. Four of them were warned for curfew and one was cited. They all were turned over to their parents.
2:49 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Barrie and Jackson streets.
5:31 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a couple of dogs reportedly running at large near South Fifth and Milo streets.
7:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 700 block of Janette Street.
8:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a male from the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital after he had fallen off his bike in the street. Officers responded to the incident and took his bike to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for safekeeping.
9:23 a.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 200 block of East Cramer Street later was located and returned to its owner.
9:32 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a sinkhole forming at the intersection of West Cramer Street and West Blackhawk Drive.
10:30 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street about miscellaneous debris in a neighbor’s yard following a complaint. The officer found that a nuisance abatement complaint was started on the property on June 3. The neighbor was given through the end of this weekend to get everything cleaned up or be faced with a citation.
1:08 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Grove Street following a complaint from a neighbor about being harassed, and advised them of the complaint.
1:48 p.m.: A resident from the first block of North Water Street East spoke with an officer about some civil issues.
3:03 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson resident was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries.
3:37 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive spoke with an officer about an eyesore of thistles and trees on a nearby property. The resident agreed to take care of the problem and no police intervention was required.
3:59 p.m.: An officer assisted a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street who wanted to retrieve photos from her daughter. The photos were returned.
8:29 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Zida Street.
8:59 p.m.: An officer placed an “oops” card on a U.S. Postal Service vehicle that was parked in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The vehicle was locked but the lights were left on and no keyholders were able to be reached.
9:03 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of Maple Street and South Third Street West for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for traffic-control signal violation. A 16-year-old girl passenger also was cited for seatbelt violation.
9:43 p.m.: Someone reported that a man had parked his vehicle in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to let his dog run loose without a leash, but an officer was unable to locate either the man or the dog.
11:15 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate an individual who reportedly was throwing objects into the Rock River from the Main Street bridge.
11:45 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about issues she was having. She spoke with an officer who also gave her a ride home.
11:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
