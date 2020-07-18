Friday, July 17
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed one crime prevention service and handled one confidential incident.
1:06 a.m.: A bartender from the first block of South Main Street reported two men sleeping behind the building, but they were gone when an officer arrived.
2:52 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue was warned for their dog barking when a neighbor reported that the animal had been barking for over an hour. The resident took the dog inside the house.
7:36 a.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive reported that items had been placed on her vehicle during the night. She did not wish to see an officer, but only to have the information documented.
7:44 a.m.: Someone reported illegal dumping at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
11:30 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of South Main Street provided a vehicle description and plate number for a vehicle reportedly being driven slowly through the neighborhood. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle upon arrival.
11:48 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on a man sleeping by the stands at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. An officer spoke with him and he stated he needed assistance and wanted to voluntarily admit himself to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital and his bike was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for safekeeping.
12:46 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that a female at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street be spoken to about the way she behaved toward a person when at the store the previous day. The information was passed along.
12:55 p.m.: A man from the 500 block of Clarence Street reported their neighbor’s dogs were running at large again and he had it recorded on video. The neighbor was given a warning for dogs running at large and advised that future complaints would result in a citation.
2:16 p.m.: An officer stopped a motorist in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint that they had been observed driving recklessly by another driver. The driver was not impaired.
2:22 p.m.: A juvenile from the 1200 block of Talcott Street was reported missing.
3:01 p.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 1300 block of North High Street was documented.
3:05 p.m.: Someone reported a dead deer in the road in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue but it had been moved to the side of the road when an officer followed up. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified to properly dispose of the carcass.
3:55 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of South Main Street reported a man going through vehicles in the area. An officer spoke with both individuals and learned that the man had eloped from a group home and was going through the vehicles looking for something to drink. The staff at the group home was called to pick up their client.
4:54 p.m.: An accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Main and North Third street was reported.
5:13 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court spoke with an officer about a possible violation of a court order.
