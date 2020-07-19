Saturday, July 18
1:05 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard reported loud music in the area. An officer stopped by and found a resident cleaning up after a gathering because they were done for the night.
1:38 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone in the first block of South Water Street East about issues they were having.
2:46 a.m.: Officers spoke with a group of individuals at an apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance. One woman was given a ride home.
5:57 a.m.: An officer took care of a parking complaint at the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
7:01 a.m.: Someone reported a light damaged along the 100 block of West Riverwalk that was thought to have happened while the lawn was being mowed the previous day. The Fort Atkinson Electrical Department was advised.
7:47 a.m.: Someone reported a small dog laying on the grass in front of a building in the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The animal was picked up and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was called and would pick up the dog.
9:39 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant on a resident in the 600 block of Talent Trail, but was advised that the person had not lived there for over a year.
1:37 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for electrical wires that were emitting smoke and sparks after a tree branch had fallen on them in the 100 block of Ralph Street.
3:09 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Elsie and Roosevelt streets.
4:19 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street reported a vehicle that was parked for more than 48 hours. An officer checked and found that a complaint/parking watch had been started on the vehicle.
5:50 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for a sewer backup in the 400 block of Raintree Drive.
6:30 p.m.: An officer removed a chunk of firewood from the road at the Robert Street bridge.
6:33 p.m.: Staff from an assisted living facility was contacted when one of their residents dialed 911 because she was confused about where she was.
8:09 p.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense; battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. After being medically cleared, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:43 p.m.: Following an incident, a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Grove Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/battery, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 600 block of Washington Street.
11:22 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that an officer contact a resident, on their behalf, in the 1100 block of Caswell Street. They called a short time thereafter to say that the contact already had been made and the request could be disregarded.
