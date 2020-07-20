Sunday, July 19
Officers followed up on one 911 call.
1:21 a.m.: A bartender from Brock’s River Walk Tavern & Grill in the first block of South Main Street reported that several individuals were fighting in the outside beer garden area.
3:12 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Grant Street reported hearing voices in the front and back of her house. Officers searched the area and everything was secure. There was no evidence of anyone attempting to enter the home.
12:12 p.m.: An officer, following up on a report of a stolen bicycle from the 100 block of Healy Lane, came across a 15-year-old Fort Atkinson boy who was in possession of a different bicycle that had been reported stolen from another location. The boy was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and charged with theft/party to a crime, resisting and possession of an e-cigarette. He was returned to his home with a responsible adult.
5:24 p.m.: Arrangements were made for a reportedly intoxicated 37-year-old man at the first block of East Riverwalk to stay with his father at the Villa Inn. He was given a ride there.
5:43 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a burglary in the first block of Lucile Street.
7:34 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a man swimming in the Rock River in the first block of East Riverwalk. An officer learned that the man exited the river on the other side and was fine.
9:06 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 200 block of Adams Street while a man’s family removed his belongings from the residence.
9:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:41 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report for possible charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct was filed following an incident in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard.
11:25 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue in the 300 block of Rogers Street was documented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.