Thursday, July 2
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three alarms and one 911 call, performed one crime prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
4:35 a.m.: A noise complaint from a resident from the 1000 block of East Street was determined to be unfounded.
6:09 a.m.: Information about a child custody issue from a resident from the 900 block of Peterson Street was documented.
9:14 a.m.: A 75-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:14 a.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 a.m.: Someone reported seeing a dog left in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East. An officer spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle who admitted that he left the dog in the vehicle with the air conditioning running while he stopped in to get a haircut.
12:39 p.m.: An employee from Villa Inn in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue requested assistance with two patrons who were not paying for their rooms. An officer spoke with the individuals in one room who said they would work it out with the manager but no one from the other room could be reached.
12:47 p.m.: Information about an attempted scam from a resident from the 400 block of North Main Street was documented. The caller had not lost any money or divulged any personal information in the incident.
12:49 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Information from a woman from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue receiving a harassing message on Facebook was documented.
1:02 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle on McPherson Street.
2:11 p.m.: A 66-year-old Palmyra woman was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for expired vehicle registration and a cracked windshield.
3 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was warned for disorderly conduct following an incident at the Main Street bridge.
5:10 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a Whitewater woman who reported that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in a hit-and-run accident June 29 in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
5:52 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of North Third Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following an incident. After being processed, she was released.
6:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1000 block of East Street.
7:12 p.m.: An officer checked on three dogs that reportedly were left in a vehicle in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. The windows were down and the dogs were fine. The owner was advised of the complaint.
8:44 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a pickup truck/trailer that was parked against traffic in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
10:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:19 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle at N3300 County Highway K and everything appeared to be fine.
11:25 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer notify a resident from the 500 block of North High Street to contact them at their earliest convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.