Monday, July 20
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
12 a.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street who were stargazing and advised them that the parks were closed. They were moved along.
12:51 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:31 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate the source of a report of loud voices and banging near Coventry Circle and Lexington Boulevard.
6:34 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Highland Avenue requested assistance in removing an unwanted individual from the home. She explained that her son was under house arrest and one of the restrictions included a ban on having visitors in the house. The unwanted guest left the home while the mother was on the telephone.
10:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 300 block of Highland Avenue for a person found dead on the floor of the residence.
10:21 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of South Main Street wished to have information about damage done to a lawn ornament on their property documented.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Highland Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:42 a.m.: A vehicle that reportedly was parked off the road on the gravel by a park in the 900 block of West Blackhawk Drive was gone when an officer arrived.
12:44 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of North High Street wished to have information about an identity theft documented.
2:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:07 p.m.: The Cross Plains Police Department requested assistance in getting a man from the 300 block of Riverside Drive to give them a call. The man was contacted and the officer stood by while the man made the phone call.
5:50 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and inattentive driving.
6:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:20 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court spoke with an officer about scam telephone calls she is receiving and the officer provided advice on how to handle them.
6:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man in the 100 block of Clarence Street who was working on a vehicle in his garage following a complaint that he had a trailer parked in the street. The man said he would be finished working on his car before he retired for the night and would remove the trailer when he was finished with his vehicle.
