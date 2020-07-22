Tuesday, July 21
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls and performed three crime-prevention services.
12:02 a.m.: An 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street were warned for being in the park after hours. The male also was warned for curfew violation.
2:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle in the cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle. No issues or problems were identified.
8:19 a.m.: A 51-year-old Beloit man was arrested in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue following a report from someone who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and filed a complaint about a domestic abuse incident. The man was charged with domestic abuse/battery and was released after posting bond.
1:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:37 p.m.: Someone from Fort Car Wash in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue signed a no consent form for a reported theft. An officer was assigned to do additional follow-up.
3:18 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of two bikes stolen from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
3:20 p.m.: A 20-year-old male from the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue was taken into protective custody on an emergency detention and taken to Fort Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared for transport to a hospital in Green Bay.
3:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to the Watertown hospital.
5:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:30 p.m.: A man spoke with an officer about an issue he and his estranged wife were having over a house in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court of which they still shared ownership. He was advised to bring up the issue in their future court proceedings.
6:54 p.m.: A 40-year-old woman and 41-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited in the 800 block of Van Buren Street for disorderly conduct. The Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:37 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Grove Street spoke with an officer about getting an unwanted individual removed from her house. The officer responded to the home, but the person already had left.
8:40 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for hit-and-run to an unattended vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license and unsafe backing, resulting in a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle that was parked at the intersection of Maple and Park streets and owned by another Fort Atkinson man.
9:13 p.m.: A 38-year-old man was warned in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for fireworks violation.
9:44 p.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital reported that a 77-year-old Jefferson man who just was treated there was intoxicated and told not to drive. A vehicle description was provided and the information was shared with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
10:40 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Stratford Court wished to have information about a scam documented.
11:32 p.m.: An officer was advised of a man walking in the road near Roosevelt Street and West Sherman Avenue. The man was located and advised to walk on the sidewalks.
