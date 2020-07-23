Wednesday, July 22
1:07 a.m.: Officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department reported to a home in the 500 block of North Main Street following a report from a woman that the carbon monoxide alarm in her home was sounding.
7:13 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grove Street reported that a woman whom officers were looking for Tuesday night had returned to the residence. An officer responded and spoke with her, letting her know that she no longer was welcome at that residence.
9:52 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a man from the 1000 block of West Sherman Avenue that another person had initiated a loan under his name.
10:05 a.m.: A driver reported that a stop sign at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue was twisted. An officer fixed it.
10:10 a.m.: An officer caught up with a person observed urinating in public in the 200 block of South Water Street East and warned the individual for their behavior.
11:31 a.m.: A resident from an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that a package was stolen from his address.
11:50 a.m.: Someone reported a confused man at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street who appeared to need help. An officer spoke with him and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted him in returning to his home a short distance away.
12:08 p.m.: Someone was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for disorderly conduct/intoxication following a complaint that they were urinating in a public parking space.
12:17 p.m.: A man reported that he and his girlfriend had a verbal disagreement and they both left the residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. He wished to have it documented that he took their child with him in case she returned and became worried that the child was not there.
12:30 p.m.: A request for Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to transport a youth from the 600 block of Jefferson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital was canceled when someone decided to take the youth to the hospital on their own.
1:06 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Stratford Court who reported continuing to receive telephone calls from a company from which she had canceled a purchase was advised to keep watch on her credit card for any type of transactions.
2:03 p.m.: A man from the 300 block of Monroe Street who reported that his vehicle was stolen was advised that the property owner requested that the vehicle be towed.
2:44 p.m.: A woman from a business in the 300 block of Robert Street asked that an officer check the welfare of employees at the business because two suspicious males were in the area. Officers were unable to locate the males and everything appeared to be fine.
3:07 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 55-year-old man was warned for discharging a BB gun in a parking lot in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: A 38-year-old man in the 400 block of Jefferson Street was advised of a complaint about burning wood in his back yard, but there were no problems with what he was doing as he was following proper procedures.
3:48 p.m.: A 55-year-old man from the 1100 block of Erick Street was given his last warning for harassing his neighbors and advised that any future complaints would be accompanied by a citation.
4:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:58 p.m.: Someone reported a dispute between a man in a vehicle and several shirtless teens at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and West Hilltop Trail, but no one appeared to be around when an officer checked.
6:28 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Council Street wished to have information about fraudulent text messages documented.
7:11 p.m.: A 43-year-old intoxicated man at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street was moved along. He was not incapacitated.
7:25 p.m.: A mother from the 200 block of Janesville Avenue reported that her young son left their home after a disagreement. The boy was found later in the evening and returned to his mother.
7:43 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a traffic incident in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue that occurred about half an hour earlier documented.
8:49 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of two women involved in a disturbance in the 1000 block of East Street.
8:50 p.m.: A man and woman in the first block of Lucile Street were warned about mishandling a burn they were doing in their back yard because they were not following city ordinance. They were instructed to extinguish the fire.
9:03 p.m.: A 47-year-old man in the first block of West Riverwalk was warned of the hazards of swimming in the Rock River following a complaint.
10:22 p.m.: An officer checked on a homeless woman who reportedly was sleeping on the sidewalk outside the main doors of the Black Hawk Senior Residence in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. She was moved along.
11:09 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue reported hearing screaming noises outside, followed by the potential opening of the front door of his home. Officers checked and determined that the sound probably was from an animal in the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.