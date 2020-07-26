Friday, July 24
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
9:05 a.m.: An officer was flagged down in the 800 block of Grove Street and advised of a potential hazard with a marker on top of a hydrant that was bent down and hanging over the sidewalk. The Fort Atkinson Water staff was notified.
9:35 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue for failing to carry driver’s license on person. He was warned for speeding.
9:56 a.m.: An officer verified that a vehicle was parked legally near James Place and Janesville Avenue following a complaint that it might be parked illegally.
10:02 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Oak Street following a complaint.
10:09 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident near South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue about a garbage receptacle that was overflowing. The resident will take care of it.
10:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a driver from a traffic stop by an officer, at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street West, to an appointment they were trying to get to.
11:38 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
11:38 a.m.: The owner of a puppy was warned for an animal-control violation when the puppy was reported running at large near North Fourth and Wilcox streets following a complaint.
11:46 a.m.: A woman being evicted from her motel room in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, due to a lack of finances, spoke with an officer about options available to her. She was provided with some help.
12:18 p.m.: A 73-year-old Sturtevant woman was cited at Talcott Court for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 1100 block of Maple Street about losing her wallet and issues with her land line. The land line turned out to be unplugged and information about the wallet was documented.
12:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. The person was taken to Jefferson County Human Services to consult with staff there.
1:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:13 p.m.: A woman called the Fort Atkinson Police Department from Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and reported that her boyfriend had been attacked by another person there and they were on their way on foot to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. They were not in need of medical assistance.
2:53 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, inattentive driving and violation of child safety restraints, resulting in a state-reportable accident with injuries involving a 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man. Officers, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded. Butch’s Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.
2:54 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a child custody issue documented.
4:14 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about possible suspicious activity at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East documented.
4:53 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Jamesway wished to have information about a scam text message documented.
4:56 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Converse Street wished to have information about suspicious activity documented.
6:06 p.m.: An unwanted individual was removed from a residence in the 600 block of North Main Street at the owner’s request.
6:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with some individuals in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue about parking in a private parking lot.
6:42 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident on Wilson Avenue and they were fine.
7:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from Wilson Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:58 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct.
10:14 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the first block of Edgewood Street.
10:20 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East and the person was fine.
11:46 p.m.: An officer was flagged down in the first block of South Main Street for a woman who had fallen. A friend was located and would escort her home.
